Maryland's Public Service Commission is poised to make a decision Thursday over whether ride share companies such as Uber and Lyft must follow a law requiring their drivers to be fingerprinted.

Uber has threatened to leave Maryland if the law is not waived.

RELATED: Uber threatens to leave Maryland amid background check law

It's not the first time Uber has tussled with the PSC.

In 2014, Uber argued that it should not be subject to regulation under the PSC because it is a technology company, and because it does not own or operate the cars used by Uber drivers.

But last year, Maryland regulators approved a settlement that placed it under state regulation.

RELATED: Maryland regulators approve settlement with Uber