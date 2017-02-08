Two companies suing state over medical marijuana license list

Attorneys for two companies suing the state of Maryland after being bumped off a list of 15 finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana say the state is blocking their efforts to find out why they were shuffled out.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Attorneys for two companies suing the state of Maryland after being bumped off a list of 15 finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana say the state is blocking their efforts to find out why they were shuffled out.
 
Attorneys in a lawsuit have asked a Baltimore judge to decide whether the state is wrongly using rules protecting private deliberations between members of a state commission.
 
More than 80 objections were made by the state during the deposition of a former commission member who voted against reshuffling the rankings of companies during a subcommittee vote.
 
Vanessa Lyons, a commission spokeswoman, says it can't comment on ongoing litigation. But Lyons noted the full commission voted unanimously for the top 15 rankings in August.

