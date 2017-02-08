Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 3:26AM EST expiring February 9 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 4:13AM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 4:01AM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 4:01AM EST expiring February 9 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:28PM EST expiring February 9 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:02PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
Two companies suing state over medical marijuana license list
5:08 AM, Feb 8, 2017
31 mins ago
Share Article
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Attorneys for two companies suing the state of Maryland after being bumped off a list of 15 finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana say the state is blocking their efforts to find out why they were shuffled out.
Attorneys in a lawsuit have asked a Baltimore judge to decide whether the state is wrongly using rules protecting private deliberations between members of a state commission.
More than 80 objections were made by the state during the deposition of a former commission member who voted against reshuffling the rankings of companies during a subcommittee vote.
Vanessa Lyons, a commission spokeswoman, says it can't comment on ongoing litigation. But Lyons noted the full commission voted unanimously for the top 15 rankings in August.