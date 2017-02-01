Trump to nominate Maryland lawyer as Deputy Attorney General

BALTIMORE (AP) - President Donald J. Trump says he will nominate Maryland's U.S. Attorney to be deputy attorney general.

The White House said in a news release late Tuesday that Trump will nominate Rod J. Rosenstein to the post.

Rosenstein, a Republican, is the longest-serving U.S. attorney in the country. He appointed Maryland's top federal prosecutor by President George W. Bush in 2005; the Senate voted unanimously to confirm him.

Rosenstein, 52, is a graduate of Wharton and Harvard Law School. He prosecuted gang members, inmates and corrections officers who ran a smuggling operation at the now-closed Baltimore City Detention Center.

The White House also announced that Trump will nominate Rachel L. Brand of Iowa to be associate attorney general and Steven Andrew Engle of Washington, D.C., to be an assistant attorney general.

