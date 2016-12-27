Text message scam with death threat targets cellphone users in Maryland

Law enforcement officials in Harford County said a text message scam is targeting cellphone users across Maryland.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints of a text message being sent to residents saying, "I’ve been paid to kill you but wish to spare you, inform the police or anyone else you will die, to be spared contact vsdky@hotmail.com immediately via email.”

The message is sent from "isigman@conejousd.org" and has been reported statewide, officials said.

The Maryland State Police and Baltimore City Police departments are also investigating complaints.

Residents should avoid replying to the message or attempting to contact the email addresses listed.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android