Teen survived Silver Spring apartment fire on first day in the U.S.

The Silver Spring apartment fire that killed seven people occurred nearly five months ago, but survivors are still putting their lives back together.

The Aug. 10 fire left dozens of people homeless and hurt, including a teen who had just arrived to the United States the day of the fire.

Bitseat Getaneh, 16, had just gotten off of an 18-hour flight from Ethiopia and was staying with family friends and the Flower Branch Apartments when the natural gas explosion ripped through the building.

The couple she was staying with were among the seven people killed.

The teen suffered third-degree burns on 17 percent of her body and spent three weeks in the hospital.

She came to the U.S. to attend school, but lost her tuition money in the fire.

The non-profit CASA is helping to raise money for Bitseat. More than $16,000 has already been raised. To donate, visit this GoFundMe page.

