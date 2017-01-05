Teen survived Silver Spring apartment fire on first day in the U.S.
The Silver Spring apartment fire that killed seven people occurred nearly five months ago, but survivors are still putting their lives back together.
The Aug. 10 fire left dozens of people homeless and hurt, including a teen who had just arrived to the United States the day of the fire.
Bitseat Getaneh, 16, had just gotten off of an 18-hour flight from Ethiopia and was staying with family friends and the Flower Branch Apartments when the natural gas explosion ripped through the building.
The couple she was staying with were among the seven people killed.