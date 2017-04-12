WMAR
Student seriously injured in fall from 6th-floor dorm window
Associated Press
11:58 AM, Apr 12, 2017
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
FROSTBURG, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a Frostburg State University was seriously injured when he fell from a sixth-floor window of a dormitory.
The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said in a statement Tuesday that campus police were alerted Monday night that the student was found behind Westminster Hall.
Officials say 19-year-old Orion Belete of Silver Spring was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a Baltimore hospital for treatment of numerous serious injuries sustained in the fall.
The investigation is continuing.
