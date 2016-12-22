Student charged after loaded gun brought to school in Frederick County

A student at Oakdale High School in Frederick County was charged after he brought a loaded gun to school, according to police.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said a teacher received information from students that the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Robert Antoine Shirley Jr., posted videos of himself in possession of a gun on social media.

The teacher contacted school administrators and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Shirley was removed from the classroom and the loaded handgun was found in his belongings.

“At this time, it does not appear that that there were any plans or threats associated with the possession of the handgun,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Shirley was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged as an adult on multiple weapon possession charges.