Sen. Chris Van Hollen calls for investigation after United Airlines scandal

Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen spoke out after cellphone video circulated, showing a United Airlines passenger being forcibly removed from a plane by security officers.

Senator Van Hollen tweeted Monday that “United must do more than “apologize,” saying there needs to be a full investigation.

#United must do more than "apologize". Full investigation needed. Airlines must start treating passengers with respect, not like cargo. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 11, 2017

He later tweeted that he joined several colleagues to demand answers from United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, and is considering legislative action.

Joined colleagues to demand answers from #United CEO Oscar Munoz about outrageous incident. Looking at legislative action, too. pic.twitter.com/5JIUe1YDuc — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 11, 2017

Munoz issued an official statement Tuesday after his initial apology was met with backlash. His statement read, in part, "I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way. I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right."

David Dao, 69, was one of four people randomly selected to give up their seats on an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for crew members. Dao refused and was dragged from the plane. Video of the incident went viral.