Sen. Chris Van Hollen calls for investigation after United Airlines scandal

Munoz issued an official statement Tuesday after his initial apology was met with backlash. His statement read, in part, "I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way. I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right."
David Dao, 69, was one of four people randomly selected to give up their seats on an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville to make room for crew members. Dao refused and was dragged from the plane. Video of the incident went viral.