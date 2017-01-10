Secretary of State John Kerry to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Secretary of State John Kerry is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy Tuesday.

Kerry is expected to reflect on his time in the Navy, the impact it had on his political career and his approach to foreign policy.

Kerry enlisted in the Navy in 1966. He served for four years and toured in Vietnam.

The Secretary of State will deliver his remarks at 12:15p.m.

