Rep. Elijah Cummings has first conversation with Donald Trump

BALTIMORE - U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings had his first conversation with President Donald Trump this week.

Now the two plan to meet, and Cummings is ready to discuss prescription drugs, Trump's executive orders, the Affordable Care Act and much more.

Cummings wants to bring other Democratic leaders into the meeting, but right now, no date has been set.

