"Reform on Tap" task force to review MD alcohol laws

Comptroller Peter Franchot unveiled a new task force Tuesday to review the laws that govern Maryland's alcohol industry.

Franchot announced the "Reform on Tap" task force while visiting the Attaboy Beer, which opened in January in Frederick. It comes after the General Assembly passed a brewery bill this session.

“The events of the 2017 legislative session are further confirmation that Maryland’s beer laws are antiquated, dysfunctional, anti-small business and anti-consumer,” said Comptroller Franchot in a statement.

“This task force will examine national practices, beer laws of neighboring states, and will study ways we can remove statutory impediments that hurt Maryland’s beer industry.”

The "Reform on Tap" task force will them develop proposals to change laws to benefit the growth and success of Maryland's craft beer industry. Members will include craft brewers, consumers and other industry stakeholders.

Franchot plans on scheduling several town hall meetings. He also encourages the public to weigh in on the "Reform On Tap" Facebook page.