Red line investigation expands

BALTIMORE (AP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has expanded its investigation of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's decision to cancel a railway line to include all of the state transportation agency's programs to determine whether it has violated federal law.



Since December of 2015, DOT has been investigating a complaint alleging that Hogan violated a federal law prohibiting racial discrimination in programs receiving federal funding by canceling the Red Line, a $2.9 billion, 14-mile train line that was to connect predominantly African American neighborhoods in East and West Baltimore. The funds were redirected to highway, road and bridge projects across Maryland.



In a letter sent to the governor last week, the federal agency said it was expanding its review to include all transit programs to ensure compliance with federal law.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.