Queen Anne's Co. sheriff's deputy injured, fatally shoots suspect

Light rain
HI: 46°
LO: 36°
HI: 38°
LO: 29°
HI: 41°
LO: 27°
A Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy was in critical condition Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with a suspect.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at Chester River Medical Center in Chestertown, according to Maryland State Police.
The deputy has been identified by the sheriff's office as Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan.
Injured Queen Anne's Co. deputy is being treated for a gunshot wound. The suspect was fatally wounded by the deputy he injured.— MD State Police (@MDSP) December 29, 2016
Injured Queen Anne's Co. deputy is being treated for a gunshot wound. The suspect was fatally wounded by the deputy he injured.