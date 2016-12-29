Queen Anne's Co. sheriff's deputy injured, fatally shoots suspect

WMAR Staff
8:59 AM, Dec 29, 2016
1 min ago

A Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy was in critical condition Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with a suspect.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at Chester River Medical Center in Chestertown, according to Maryland State Police.

The deputy has been identified by the sheriff's office as Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top