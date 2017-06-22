Police: Woman found dead on boat at Maryland marina

CHARLESTOWN, Md. (AP) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on her boat in a northeastern Maryland marina.

Maryland State Police said in a statement that troopers were called to the Charlestown Marina along the North East River in Cecil County early Wednesday by a man who reported hearing thrashing noise coming from inside a boat.

Police say the man checked on the woman and found her unresponsive. Police say emergency medical personnel found her lying on the floor inside the cabin and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say no cause of death was immediately obvious and investigators hope an autopsy will provide additional information. The woman has not yet been identified and police say no one has been arrested or charged with any crime.