Police warn drivers about exit ramp panhandlers

Maryland State Police are warning drivers not to stop on exit ramps for panhandlers.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday a trooper was driving on the ramp from westbound Route 32 to southbound I-95 when he saw two vehicles on the right side of the ramp. As the trooper was driving by he saw a man standing at the driver’s side of one of the cars. Several cars slowed down due to the stopped vehicles on the shoulder.

An investigation found the suspect, 26-year-old Alexandru Catalin, of Baltimore was pretending his car was disabled, flagging down motorists on the exit ramp and begging for money. Catalin was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. He was released without bond.

Catalin’s car was a rental which police say is common in these types of incidents.

The incidents cause major traffic delays and crashed on the ramps.

Police ask drivers to avoid stopping on exit ramps for individuals allegedly flagging down vehicles for help.