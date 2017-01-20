PHOTO GALLERY: A look at the winter hat robber's hat collection

WMAR Staff
11:58 AM, Jan 20, 2017
27 mins ago

A bank robber known for wearing winter hats is suspected of robbing several banks throughout Maryland. Photo courtesy of FBI Baltimore.

A man known as the "winter hat robber" has robbed nine banks in Maryland, with one robbery attempt.

View a photo gallery of his disguise collection.

The man targeted two more banks in Ellicott City Thursday. He's wanted by the FBI.

RELATED: "Winter hat robber" suspected of robbing 2 Ellicott City banks

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.  

