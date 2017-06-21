PG County Executive Rushern Baker announces run for governor

Partly Cloudy
Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced he's running for Maryland governor. He released a video announcing his intention to run as a Democratic candidate against Gov. Larry Hogan in 2018.
Baker has served as County Executive in Prince George's County for nearly seven years. He served in the Army Reserve and also as a state legislator.
Watch his campaign video below: