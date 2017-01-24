Paycheck Recovery Commission has first meeting

More than three months after paycheck discrepancies, state employees are still not being paid for their work.

The Paycheck Recovery Commission, a workgroup created by the Maryland Senate to investigate the issue, met for the first time Monday.

The group is tasked with investigating what errors led to Maryland Sate employees receiving shorted paycheck and why the issue have yet to be fully resolved.

A glitch in new software installed by the state to process paychecks is being blamed for the issue - which affects many jobs in agencies that work around the clock, like the Maryland Department of Correction.

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Maryland Council 3 President Patrick Moran demands that the State fix the problem.

"We've had someone evicted, we have some who can't make their car payments, said Moran. "We have people that are not able to pay their bills as a result of this and it's damaging their credit and the state has an obligation to do right by them.

"Those folks who put their lives on the line every day, whether that's in the prisons or out in parole, in probation or doing work for social services or the MVA. You have to pay people for the work they've done and the state has failed to do that."

One of the software glitches does not add in overtime for some employees In some jobs that can be as high as 50 percent of their pay.

Some workers were not paid properly during the holidays and Moran said that had a huge impact on the employees.

