The owner of Charm City Animal Rescue has officially been charged with 97 counts of animal cruelty, according to online court records.

Criminal charges were filed against rescue owner Michelle Ingrodi of Frostburg this week.

Last week, nearly 100 cats were seized by Allegany County Animal Rescue.

According to Charm City Animal Rescue's website, Ingrodi started the organization in Baltimore City back in 2009.

Several years ago, Animal Control seized a number of cats from her property in Baltimore.

The Allegany County Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter and is looking for donations for the cats. Items may be dropped off at the shelter located at 716 Furnace Street, Cumberland or at Barkin’ Basement Thrift Shop, Virginia Avenue Liquors and Coney Pizza in Lonaconing. Monetary donations may be made online at http://alleganyanimalshelter.com/donate/ or via the mail at ACAS, P.O. Box 566, Cumberland, MD 21501-0566.

