Online applications for firearms purchases in Maryland begin Jan. 1

PIKESVILLE, Md. - Marylanders will be able to apply to purchase a regulated firearm online beginning at 6 a.m. January 1, 2017.

The Maryland State Police licensing portal will include the application forms and fees. Paper applications will no longer be accepted at 12 a.m. Jan. 1.

The new regulated firearm purchase procedure is not related to the Maryland requirement to have a handgun qualification license or approved exemption. That process has been an online procedure since the fall of 2013.

