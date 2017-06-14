Officials respond after shooting at congressional baseball practice

Government officials have issued statements of concern after a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among those shot.

President Trump and Congressmen Andy Harris and Dutch Ruppersberger took to Twitter with their responses:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Prayers for @SteveScalise, staff + @CapitolPolice involved in horrific shooting this AM. Shocked beyond words. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) June 14, 2017

My prayers are with @SteveScalise and all of the victims of this morning's shooting in Virginia. — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) June 14, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

Shocked & saddened to hear of the shooting this AM; prayers to Rep @SteveScalise, Capitol Police & those affected by this senseless violence — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) June 14, 2017

The House will not hold votes today. My thoughts continue to be with colleagues, staff & Capitol Police officers injured this morning. — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) June 14, 2017

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) June 14, 2017

My statement on the shooting this AM in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/jrZxdqTchD — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 14, 2017

Congressman Elijah Cummings said, "I am praying for a speedy recovery for Congressman Scalise and all those injured during the heinous ambush this morning. I am grateful for the swift response from our first responders including the U.S. Capitol Police and the Alexandria City Police Department whose bravery helped save many lives."

The shooting took place as Republican members of Congress were preparing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, scheduled for Thursday in Washington.

