Officials respond after shooting at congressional baseball practice

Congressman Elijah Cummings said, "I am praying for a speedy recovery for Congressman Scalise and all those injured during the heinous ambush this morning. I am grateful for the swift response from our first responders including the U.S. Capitol Police and the Alexandria City Police Department whose bravery helped save many lives."
The shooting took place as Republican members of Congress were preparing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, scheduled for Thursday in Washington.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was reportedly shot in the hip.
The incident happened at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.