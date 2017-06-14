Officials respond after shooting at congressional baseball practice

WMAR Staff
9:06 AM, Jun 14, 2017
4 hours ago

The shooting took place at a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to the media after a meeting at Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump continues to hold meetings with potential members of his cabinet at his office. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
Copyright Getty Images

Government officials have issued statements of concern after a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was among those shot.

RELATED: Congressional baseball game shooting called 'deliberate attack'

President Trump and Congressmen Andy Harris and Dutch Ruppersberger took to Twitter with their responses:

Congressman Elijah Cummings said, "I am praying for a speedy recovery for Congressman Scalise and all those injured during the heinous ambush this morning.  I am grateful for the swift response from our first responders including the U.S. Capitol Police and the Alexandria City Police Department whose bravery helped save many lives."

The shooting took place as Republican members of Congress were preparing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, scheduled for Thursday in Washington.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was reportedly shot in the hip.

The incident happened at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top