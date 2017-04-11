Officials: Inmate stabs correctional officer at prison

Associated Press
1:03 PM, Apr 11, 2017

CRESAPTOWN, Md. - Authorities say an inmate stabbed a correctional officer at a maximum-security prison in western Maryland.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement that the officer stabbed Monday at North Branch Correctional Institution is in stable condition.

Officials say 50-year-old officer James Vinci was stabbed in the upper body and neck and flown to a Baltimore hospital.

They say an inmate was apprehended and a weapon was recovered. The inmate hasn't been charged.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top