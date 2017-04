Officials: Inmate stabs correctional officer at prison

CRESAPTOWN, Md. - Authorities say an inmate stabbed a correctional officer at a maximum-security prison in western Maryland.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement that the officer stabbed Monday at North Branch Correctional Institution is in stable condition.

Officials say 50-year-old officer James Vinci was stabbed in the upper body and neck and flown to a Baltimore hospital.

They say an inmate was apprehended and a weapon was recovered. The inmate hasn't been charged.