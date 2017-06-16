Ocean City police brace for rush of college students

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - Police in a popular Maryland beach town are warning residents and visitors to brace for an influx of college-age visitors next month.

Ocean City police issued a notice this week saying they are preparing for what is being called an "unsanctioned" event the weekend of July 21-23.

Police Chief Ross Buzzuro says residents and visitors can anticipate increased enforcement and visibility.

Authorities say business owners should staff accordingly and that employees should be prepared for a busy July weekend. Residents also are being encouraged to report any ordinance violations, including sleeping in vehicles and noise.

A similar gathering last summer resulted in a dozen people being arrested during two confrontations with officers on the boardwalk.