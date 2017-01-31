Ocean City offers specials for early booking in 2017

Relaxing on a sunny beach or climbing a mountain? The Caribbean or South America? A quick getaway, or a staycation? Wherever you want to go this year, it’s time to plan.

Jan. 31 is National #PlanforVacation Day.

Ocean City, Maryland, surveyed more than 1,500 adults and found that 90 percent of people are not using their paid time off to take a vacation. Thirty-one percent say they spend part of their vacation days working. And 84 percent say they use vacation days for errands and medical appointments.

While many Americans rolled over unused vacation time, others lost it altogether. According to the Project Time Off, Americans leave 658 million days unused each year. Officials in Ocean City say plan early to make sure you can use the time you’ve earned.



"We introduced the Vacation Days campaign two years ago, and it's clear Americans still need more encouragement to use their vacation days for rest and relaxation," said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. "Studies have shown that having something to look forward to, like a vacation, improves a person's overall happiness. We know the folks who book their vacations early will have happier and sunnier days at our beach town this summer!"

Ocean City is running a special for people who want to book a vacation early. To learn more about the offer, including free family events six nights a week, visit www.ococean.com.