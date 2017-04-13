NJ murder suspect may be in Maryland

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A suspect wanted for a 2011 murder in New Jersey and who has ties to Virginia and Maryland has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Authorities on Wednesday announced Walter Gomez is the 513th person to be added to the list, which was established in 1950.

The FBI says Gomez and a co-conspirator in Plainfield struck Julio Matute in the head with a bat, sliced his throat and stabbed him in the back 17 times with a screwdriver because he was suspected of socializing with a rival gang. The co-conspirator was convicted in the slaying.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of Gomez.

Since the inception of the list, 481 fugitives have been apprehended or located.