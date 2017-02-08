Mother expected to make plea in birthday cake beating death

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Maryland woman whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake.

Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Gina Cirincion (seh-RIN'-see-ohn) says she anticipates that 27-year-old Oriana Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday to first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Defense attorney David Harbin declined to speak publicly about plea negotiations.

Garcia also is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Jack Garcia. Her boyfriend Robert Wilson is serving 30 years for second-degree murder, and her brother Jacob Barajas is awaiting sentencing for first-degree child abuse.

Police say Garcia allowed the men to abuse her son as punishment for stealing, and that she sent away an ambulance as he lay dying.

