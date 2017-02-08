Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 3:26AM EST expiring February 9 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Mother expected to make plea in birthday cake beating death
Associated Press
7:35 AM, Feb 8, 2017
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Maryland woman whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake.
Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Gina Cirincion (seh-RIN'-see-ohn) says she anticipates that 27-year-old Oriana Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday to first-degree child abuse resulting in death.
Defense attorney David Harbin declined to speak publicly about plea negotiations.
Garcia also is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Jack Garcia. Her boyfriend Robert Wilson is serving 30 years for second-degree murder, and her brother Jacob Barajas is awaiting sentencing for first-degree child abuse.
Police say Garcia allowed the men to abuse her son as punishment for stealing, and that she sent away an ambulance as he lay dying.