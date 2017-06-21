Montgomery County hosting two Fourth of July fireworks shows this year

WASHINGTON (AP) - A county in Maryland says it will host two fireworks displays on the Fourth of July.



Montgomery County says one display will take place in Germantown while the other display will take place in Kensington. The county says the Germantown display will be at the Maryland SoccerPlex in the South Germantown Recreational Park while the Kensington display will be at Albert Einstein High School.



The county says both fireworks displays will begin at about 9:15 p.m.



The county says the Germantown display will include a concert by Quiet Fire, a band that covers hits from the 1960s, '70s and '80s. That begins at 7 p.m. The Kensington display will include a concert by the band Gringo Jingo, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.