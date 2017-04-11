Maryland couple finds live scorpion in spinach package

LANDOVER, Md. - Trying to eat health ends in a big scare for a Maryland couple. When they opened a package of Giant Food store brand spinach, they found a live scorpion inside.

The Montgomery County couple reached out to the Giant in Landover where they bought the spinach, asking the store to stop selling it, but say the grocery store refused.

"I wasn't able to take it. the fact that it's in a spinach bag, a typical washed spinach bag, makes me so concerned," said Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula.

In a statement the Landover Giant said: "Customer satisfaction is our highest priority. We regret any inconvenience to our customer. We take the quality of our products very seriously and we are following up with the supplier to take every step to ensure this isolated incident does not occur in the future."