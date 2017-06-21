Maryland couple adopts 35-pound cat

A 35-pound cat found a new home in Maryland.

A Mount Rainer couple heard about Symba on the news and thought he'd be the perfect addiction to their family. They adopted him from the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C.

The 5-year-old feline is in good care.

His owners plan to start a diet and exercise program once he's used to his new home. The family already has two cats.