May 2016: Verizon workers go on strike

Tens of thousands of Verizon workers joined the picket line nationwide in May.
Nearly 40,000 employees staffing the company’s call centers and repairing copper land lines went on strike from Maine to Virginia. ABC2 spoke with workers protesting outside of Verizon locations thoughout Maryland.
Union workers walked off the job in April in protest of layoffs they claimed led to longer work hours and job insecurity. Strikers said they were also being forced to work positions out-of-state, and pushed back against international outsourcing.