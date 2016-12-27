May 2016: Verizon workers go on strike

Tens of thousands of Verizon workers joined the picket line nationwide in May.

Nearly 40,000 employees staffing the company’s call centers and repairing copper land lines went on strike from Maine to Virginia. ABC2 spoke with workers protesting outside of Verizon locations thoughout Maryland.

RELATED: Verizon workers lose benefits during strike

Union workers walked off the job in April in protest of layoffs they claimed led to longer work hours and job insecurity. Strikers said they were also being forced to work positions out-of-state, and pushed back against international outsourcing.

RELATED: How the Verizon strike could impact workers, employers

Verizon ended their health benefits mid-strike, which left many concerned.

The labor unions and Verizon reached a deal after a dispute that lasted more than a month.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android