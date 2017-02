ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Senate voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill to increase the state's renewable energy standards.

The House voted to override the veto on Tuesday.

The bill would increase requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar power to 25 percent by 2020. That's up from 20 percent by 2022.

Hogan, a Republican, has criticized the measure, because he says it will raise electricity bills. He has called it a "sunshine and wind tax."