Maryland selected to get 3 new school fitness centers

Maryland schools have a chance to get one of three $100,000 fitness centers.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) selected Maryland for its 2017 DON’T QUIT! fitness campaign.

“There is no better time than now for our kids to learn how to get healthy and stay healthy throughout their entire life,” Governor Hogan in a press release. “This generous support from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils will give Maryland students the necessary resources to get educated about the benefits of physical fitness – and have fun at the same time. I encourage all of our Maryland elementary and middle schools to apply for these new fitness facilities."

NFGFC encourages educators to apply their schools for the new facilities on its website from Feb. 1 through May 31.

