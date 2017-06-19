Maryland offers police training to help endangered children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland is offering police training to help endangered children.

The free, two-day training course for law enforcement is taking place Monday and Tuesday in Hanover at the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety originally developed the "Interdiction for Protection of Children," a training course to help troopers identify and rescue endangered children.

The course is designed to make law enforcement aware of the variety of resources available to assist them in creating the status of a child who may be missing, exploited or at risk of exploitation and what courses of action are immediately available.