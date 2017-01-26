Maryland lawmakers consider seat belts on school buses

WMAR Staff
7:51 AM, Jan 26, 2017
Maryland lawmakers debating bill requiring seat belts on all public school buses

ANNAPOLIS, Md - Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill that would require seat belts on public school buses.

Maryland is one of 17 states considering similar measures. The bill comes after several school bus crashes were reported in Maryland and nationwide.

In November, six adults died when a school bus crashed into an MTA bus in southwest Baltimore.

The measure is set to go before the General Assembly for a hearing Feb. 9. Pennsylvania and Virginia are also considering school bus seat belt legislation.

