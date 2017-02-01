Maryland governor delivers third State of the State speech

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave his third State of the State speech, citing growth in education funding and restoring the state's economy.

Hogan proposed initiatives to create jobs where unemployment is highest in the state, an act to cut income taxes on the pensions of retired military and first responders and gave another push to continue the fight against heroin addiction.

He also encouraged the passing of the Common Sense Paid Sick Leave Act for employees and legislation to improve services crime victims.

"I'm happy to report the state of our state is strong. It's stronger today than it was a year ago," Hogan said.

The State of the State Wednesday in the House of Delegates before members of the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.

This week, the governor proposed creating an optional defined contribution retirement savings plan for state employees. Hogan also is proposing an initiative to create incentives to bring jobs to the state.

ABC2 News contributed to this report.