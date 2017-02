The moon, Venus and Mars were visible Tuesday night.

The trio formed a triangle with Mars positioned above the crescent moon and Venus to the bottom right. The moon is about 234,000 miles from earth, while Venus is 50 million miles away, and Mars 172 million miles away.

The trio set beyond the horizon shortly after 9 p.m., but will be visible again Wednesday, Feb. 1. Look to the southwest at dusk. The best viewing time is between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

