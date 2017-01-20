MARC train operating on a special Inauguration Day schedule

MARC trains are operating on a special schedule as travelers head to Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day.

Regular weekday schedules aren’t in effect. Trains will run on the Penn and Brunswick Lines only, with no service on the Camden Line.

Trains will operate into Washington, D.C. in the morning only and will return in the evening Friday.

Commemorative round trip tickets are on sale for $20 from Maryland stations and $30 from stations in West Virginia. Travelers can purchase these at the Odenton and Frederick MARC station until train departure time on Friday. All online sales have ended.

MARC weekly and monthly multi-ride tickets will be honored, and parking is free at most stations with some exceptions.

