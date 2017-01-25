MARC Camden train service suspended due to fatality

All MARC train service on the Camden line has been suspended due to a fatality Wednesday morning.

MTA Maryland said a trespasser was hit by a CSX freight train near Riverdale.

The incident took place near the Calvert Road Station, according to Prince George's County Fire officials. The tracks are closed during an investigation.

All tickets will be honored on the Penn Line.

MARC-All Camden line trains suspended. Passenger tickets can be used for equivalent Penn station line https://t.co/pFECeiwPUJ — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 25, 2017

MARC-All Camden line trains suspended. Due to a fatality, all tickets honored on Penn line. https://t.co/pFECeiwPUJ — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 25, 2017

MARC-Camden Line service is suspended until further notice due to trespasser struck. https://t.co/pFECeiwPUJ — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 25, 2017

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android