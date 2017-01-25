MARC Camden train service suspended due to fatality

WMAR Staff
7:17 AM, Jan 25, 2017
22 mins ago


All MARC train service on the Camden line has been suspended due to a fatality Wednesday morning.

MTA Maryland said a trespasser was hit by a CSX freight train near Riverdale. 

The incident took place near the Calvert Road Station, according to Prince George's County Fire officials. The tracks are closed during an investigation.

All tickets will be honored on the Penn Line.

