Man killed in I-70 crash identified

Jacob Jackson was killed in a crash on I-70 when a truck slammed into his SUV.
FREDERICK, Md. - The man killed in a crash on I-70 this week has been identified.
State police said Jacob Jackson died when his Nissan Rogue stopped behind two dump trucks that were stopped on the highway as a motorcade passed through Wednesday morning.
A third dump truck slammed into the back of Jackson's SUV, causing all four vehicles to collide, triggering an explosion that engulfed two trucks and Jackson's SUV.
State police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
