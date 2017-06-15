Man drowns swimming at Rocky Gorge Reservoir

Associated Press
8:35 AM, Jun 15, 2017

Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a man at a Maryland reservoir.

Montgomery County police say emergency responders were called to the Rocky Gorge Reservoir on the Patuxent River about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Rescue workers recovered the body of a 20-year-old man shortly after 6 p.m.

The victim' body was taken to a medical examiner's office for an autopsy. His name was being withheld pending notification of family.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and two friends were walking along the river bank and had planned on fishing when the victim entered the water to swim. The friends observed the man go under the water and fail to resurface.

