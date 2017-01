PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - A former teacher's aide accused of making child porn in a Maryland elementary school is expected to plead guilty Monday. That's according to court documents.

Deonte Carraway was indicted on 270 charges of sex abuse of a minor, sex offenses and child porn charges.

He's accused of forcing kids ages 9 to 13 years old to record themselves having sex with him and each other in several locations, including Judge Sylvania Elementary in Prince George's County.

Carraway is set to be arraigned in Greenbelt at 9:30 a.m.

