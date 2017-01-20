Man attempts to rob pizza delivery driver

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint after completing a delivery in Annapolis Thursday.

The male suspect pointed the gun at the female driver and demanded money.

When the victim responded that she didn't have any money, the man ran away from the scene.

The driver returned to work and reported the incident to police.

Nothing was stolen and the victim was not injured.

