Man arrested with 250 pounds of marijuana

A California man was arrested in Montgomery County with 250 pounds of marijuana.

On Dec. 5 a Montgomery County police officer was conducting speed enforcement. At approximately 2:19 p.m. the officer stopped Steven M. Tosi, 53, on southbound I-270 who was traveling 66 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The officer approached the Chrysler Town & Country and identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Tosi. The officer could smell fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle. Tosi then told the officer he was smoking marijuana inside the vehicle and that there was a joint inside.

Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found approximately 250 pounds of marijuana. The pot was vacuum sealed in various bundles.

The vehicle was a rental. Tosi said he picked up the drugs in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and intended to deliver them to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Tuesday, Tosi was charged with criminal charges related to the possession and trafficking of approximately 250 pounds of marijuana.

