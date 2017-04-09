Man arrested in Frederick for robbery and assault

A disturbance leads to the assault of a woman and the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

Police say they were called to the 400 block of West Patrick Street for a fight.

A screaming woman was found at the scene stating she had been robbed and assaulted by a known man.

The man, James Rodriguez, was in the same area holding the victim’s purse and wallet.

Rodriguez attempted to leave the scene, despite multiple orders from the officers to stay there.

Police say Rodriguez resisted arrest injuring an officer in the forehead in the process.

Investigations revealed, both subjects in the incident were arguing over money.

Rodriguez pushed the woman to the ground injuring her knee as a result.

While she was on the ground Rodriguez grabbed her purse and fled the scene.

Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

While there, he assaulted hospital personnel, an officer and a hospital security guard because he would not calm down.

Rodriguez was transported to Frederick County Adult Detention Center for processing.