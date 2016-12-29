Man arrested for setting fire to home with his family inside

Authorities arrested a Maryland man who set his house on fire with his family inside.

Fire investigators with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehended Eric White at his parents’ home in North Carolina on December 27.

White was linked to a fire at his home at 6706 Coati Court in Waldorf on December 15. Investigators said the fire was intentionally set while his family was inside.

White is facing charges of First Degree Arson, Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Malicious Burning and Reckless Endangerment.