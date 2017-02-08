Local students and runners give Wednesday GMM shout outs

9:40 AM, Feb 8, 2017
Sparrows Point Middle School students give a Good Morning Maryland shout-out.

The members of Back on My Feet's Baltimore chapter give a Good Morning Maryland shout-out.

BALTIMORE, Md - It was a double dose of shout outs on Good Morning Maryland Wednesday.

Students at Sparrows Point Middle School in Baltimore County delivered a "Good Morning Maryland" shout out.

The Baltimore chapter of the Back On My Feet organization to combat homelessness also greeted viewers with early-morning cheer.

