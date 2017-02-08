Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 10:39AM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 9:48AM EST expiring February 9 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 8 at 3:26AM EST expiring February 9 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued February 8 at 4:13AM EST expiring February 9 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:28PM EST expiring February 9 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:02PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
Local students and runners give Wednesday GMM shout outs
9:40 AM, Feb 8, 2017
BALTIMORE, Md - It was a double dose of shout outs on Good Morning Maryland Wednesday.
Students at Sparrows Point Middle School in Baltimore Countydelivered a "Good Morning Maryland" shout out.
The Baltimore chapter of the Back On My Feet organization to combat homelessness also greeted viewers with early-morning cheer.
If your organization, school, workplace or group would like to help us say "Good Morning Maryland" send us your videos to pix@wmar.com. Include your contact information so we can tell you when it will air.