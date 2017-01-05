Laurel Police make arrest in stabbing death from 2005

The night he was stabbed to death, someone discovered 20-year old Brian Moses in a semi-conscious state inside his black Cadillac just across West Street near Ivy Hill Cemetery in Laurel, and his mother still recalls the night he died three weeks later.

"The last thing I said to him before they told me that he probably wouldn't make it through the night that I would find out who did this to you and I'll bring them to justice, and I have thrived on that ever since that day," Shirley Bell said.

It's taken more than 11 years, but police have now charged 58-year old Michael Andre Duvall with his murder.

Investigators learned of new witnesses in March of last year, and last week a grand jury returned an indictment.

Laurel police Chief Richard McLaughlin credits a department where no case goes cold.

"These are not forgotten,” McLaughlin said. “There is no such thing as an inactive murder investigation. They are being worked. Just not in the limelight."

Now, hugs abound for Moses' family, and his nephew who was just 10 years old at the time of the stabbing can find hope where there was none on the night police stopped by to notify his grandmother of her son's injury.

"She didn't even notice that I was sitting on the steps and it hurt because I'd never seen my grandmother get on her knees before," Brandon Roberson said.

She is now standing tall relieved that justice, delayed for more than a decade, may have finally arrived for her dead son even though a motive for the killing still eludes her.

"I didn't get an answer as to really what actually happened,” Bell said. “I'm not sure if it was an argument, whether it was drug related. I really can't answer that. He was stabbed. That's all I know and that was just enough for me."

That suspect, Michael Andre Duvall, has already serviced a 10-year sentence for an assault that occurred just three months after Moses' murder.

He was picked up in Washington, D.C. and is currently awaiting extradition.

