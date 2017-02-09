Laurel coach arrested on sex assault charges

A Laurel coach was arrested for a sex assault on a young relative and her friend, police said.

Warner Murphy, 35, is facing rape and numerous sex offense charges involving an unidentified family member.

Investigators said the victim, who is now 18, had been repeatedly assaulted by Murphy since she was 16 years old. Murphy’s family member said the abuse happened at home “almost daily,” according to court records.

Police said a friend of the victim was also allegedly assaulted by Murphy.

He was charged with additional sex offenses as a result of that investigation.

Murphy is a coach with a local youth organization and detectives say there may be additional victims.

He has been released on $100,000 bond and is due back in court on March 1, 2017.

Anyone with information should call the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092.