Katz wants more freedom for dogs in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) -- A Montgomery County councilman named Katz wants more freedom for dogs.

A new measure sponsored by Councilman Sidney Katz would loosen dog-leashing rules in dog parks. It would allow dogs to be off-leash in dog parks that are established by municipalities in the county.

Dogs can now be off-leash in county dog parks overseen by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. But that doesn't go for dog parks that are established by municipalities within the county.

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for July 11.

The bill doesn't impact county laws that require dogs to be on leashes in public areas.