Katz wants more freedom for dogs in Montgomery County
Associated Press
7:05 AM, Jun 21, 2017
23 mins ago
Share Article
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) -- A Montgomery County councilman named Katz wants more freedom for dogs.
A new measure sponsored by Councilman Sidney Katz would loosen dog-leashing rules in dog parks. It would allow dogs to be off-leash in dog parks that are established by municipalities in the county.
Dogs can now be off-leash in county dog parks overseen by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. But that doesn't go for dog parks that are established by municipalities within the county.
A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for July 11.
The bill doesn't impact county laws that require dogs to be on leashes in public areas.