Katz wants more freedom for dogs in Montgomery County

7:05 AM, Jun 21, 2017
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) -- A Montgomery County councilman named Katz wants more freedom for dogs.
 
A new measure sponsored by Councilman Sidney Katz would loosen dog-leashing rules in dog parks. It would allow dogs to be off-leash in dog parks that are established by municipalities in the county.
 
Dogs can now be off-leash in county dog parks overseen by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. But that doesn't go for dog parks that are established by municipalities within the county.
 
A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for July 11.
 
The bill doesn't impact county laws that require dogs to be on leashes in public areas.
 

