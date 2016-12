The summer of 2016 kicked off with news of a fight in Ocean City that left a Baltimore County man dead.

Ocean City Police said 31-year-old Ryan M. Shupert of Lutherville-Timonium and a friend got into a brawl with four other men over Memorial Day weekend. Shupert lost his life two days later and his death was ruled a homicide.

RELATED: Man injured in Ocean City fight dies

News of the incident traveled as families and students packed up for summer break at the beach.

Six months later, a Sparrows Point man was convicted in Shupert’s death. Darren M. Beattie, 21, was convicted of manslaughter and assault and faced a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

See Also: Man convicted of manslaughter after Ocean City fight

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.